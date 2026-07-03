Majra concludes Fisheries Impact Lab in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Seafood Souq, concluded the Fisheries Impact Lab in Sharjah, bringing together more than 35 experts, researchers, decision-makers, industry leaders, government representatives, private sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and technology and innovation providers.

The lab aims to unite efforts and co-create practical solutions that deliver credible and measurable impact, advancing the sustainability of the fisheries sector, strengthening food security, and creating long-term national value for the UAE.

The initiative reflects Majra’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s Sustainable Impact Ecosystem through cross-sector partnerships that address national priorities and transform challenges into opportunities that generate sustainable economic, social and environmental impact.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seafood Souq, said, "The fisheries sector presents a significant opportunity to create sustainable economic and environmental impact while supporting national food security and enhancing the resilience of the UAE’s food supply chains. The Fisheries Impact Lab brings stakeholders together under a national umbrella to align priorities and develop scalable solutions that advance the long-term sustainability of the sector."

He added, "Enhancing transparency, supply chain efficiency, and the adoption of innovation and advanced technologies not only strengthens sector competitiveness but also delivers credible, measurable and tangible impact aligned with the UAE’s Sustainable Development Priorities. Through this collaboration, we are working to build a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem capable of meeting the growing demand for locally produced seafood."

Sarah Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Majra – National CSR Fund, said, "The Fisheries Impact Lab reflects Majra’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s Sustainable Impact Ecosystem by bringing together government entities, the private sector, academic institutions and experts under a national umbrella united by a shared purpose: supporting the UAE’s Sustainable Development Priorities."

She added, "At Majra, we believe that sustainable impact is achieved through cross-sector partnerships and the development of solutions that generate credible and measurable impact. The lab demonstrates how collaboration can be translated into tangible outcomes that strengthen food security, protect marine resources and create national value for future generations."

The lab seeks to identify priority challenges and emerging opportunities across the fisheries value chain while fostering collaboration among stakeholders to develop sustainable impact initiatives that support responsible marine resource management and strengthen local seafood production.

Discussions focus on five key themes: sustainable fish stock management, aquaculture innovation and growth, traceability and supply chain efficiency, food security through increased local seafood production, and stronger collaboration between regulators, industry and academia to accelerate innovation and generate sustainable impact.

Dr. Maria Hanif Al Qasim, Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Policies and Studies at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said, "The fisheries sector is one of the UAE's strategic sectors, directly linked to food security and sustainability. This Impact Lab demonstrates the importance of cross-sector partnerships in developing innovative solutions that support the sustainable management of marine resources, strengthen local production, and advance alignment with the UAE Sustainable Development Priorities."

She added, "Bringing together expertise from the government, private sector and academic institutions within a single collaborative platform will help develop practical and scalable solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable impact, support the long-term growth of the fisheries sector, and strengthen its contribution to the UAE's food security and sustainable development goals."

Majra will document the lab’s outcomes and recommendations in a comprehensive report that will serve as a reference for stakeholders and a roadmap for advancing sustainable impact, strengthening alignment with national priorities, and creating measurable national value across the fisheries sector.