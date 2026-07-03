Alef Group launches 'Threads of Connection' public art initiative

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the emirate of Sharjah, has launched a new public art initiative ‘Threads of Connection’ that aims to inspire dialogue, celebrate creativity, and foster community connections.

The Group has issued an open call to artists from the UAE and the wider region to submit their works for a chance to participate in a curated art showcase at Al Mamsha, Sharjah's premier lifestyle destination.

As Sharjah's first fully walkable community, Al Mamsha continues to evolve its offering by introducing cultural experiences that support vibrant community life. Through ‘Threads of Connection’, it will enable artists to share their creativity with residents and visitors, enhancing its reputation as a destination where art, people, and places come together.

Open to emerging as well as established artists, ‘Threads of Connection’ welcomes original works across a range of visual art disciplines, including sculpture and installation. The theme encourages artists to explore the relationships that connect people, cultures, communities, and experiences. Through creative interpretation, they will contribute to a collective narrative that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of contemporary cultural expression.

At Alef, we believe that great destinations are defined not only by the spaces they offer but also by the experiences they create and the communities they bring together. Through 'Threads of Connection', we are providing artists with a platform to engage with the public in meaningful ways. The initiative reflects our commitment to empowering artistic talent, enriching Sharjah's cultural landscape, and positioning Al Mamsha as a destination that connects people through shared experiences.

The initiative aligns with Alef's vision of shaping integrated destinations that transcend the traditional living and retail proposition to foster culture, creativity, and social interaction. It also strengthens Sharjah's longstanding reputation as a regional hub for arts and culture by creating new opportunities for artists to showcase their work in an accessible public environment.