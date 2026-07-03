Ferjan Dubai launches third edition of Al Freej Fridge humanitarian campaign

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- With support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Ferjan Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE Food Bank, has launched the third edition of Al Freej Fridge humanitarian community campaign.

The initiative aims to distribute 2 million bottles of cold water, juices and frozen treats to workers across Dubai to help alleviate the effects of summer heat, including dehydration and heat stress, while reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion across the Dubai community.

The campaign, which runs until 3rd September, is aimed at cleaning and construction workers, delivery drivers, and road and landscaping workers across Dubai. The campaign embodies the deep-rooted culture of giving within the UAE community, promotes values of solidarity and mutual support and shows deep appreciation for those who dedicatedly perform their duties under all conditions.

Suqia UAE and the UAE Food Bank play a pivotal role in supporting Al Freej Fridge campaign and advancing its noble goals. Suqia UAE is providing large quantities of cold bottled water for distribution to workers, while the UAE Food Bank is offering access to its equipped warehouses for storing water, beverages and frozen items.

The UAE Food Bank is also allocating refrigerated distribution vehicles to ensure safe and timely delivery to workers, in addition to mobilising its volunteers to participate in on-the-ground distribution efforts.

Ibrahim Al Balooshi, Director of Sustainability and Partnerships at MBRGI, emphasised that Al Freej Fridge campaign carries noble humanitarian messages that truly reflect the UAE community’s core values of generosity, compassion and dedication to helping others.

Al Balooshi noted that MBRGI’s support falls in line with its commitment to leveraging its expertise and resources to support humanitarian efforts and projects that serve all segments of the community.

Al Balooshi stated, “This campaign reflects a deep sense of responsibility and appreciation toward our workforce, who dedicatedly perform their duties during the intense summer heat. Protecting their health and safety is at the very heart of this initiative, in line with MBRGI’s vision of putting people first and mobilising efforts to ensure the success of meaningful community and humanitarian campaigns.”

Alia Al Shamlan, Director of Ferjan Dubai, stated, “The third edition of Al Freej Fridge campaign builds on the incredible success of the past two years. Thanks to the tremendous support received and the seamless collaboration between Ferjan Dubai and our partners, the campaign has met its goals with high efficiency, ensuring we reach workers all around Dubai.”

Al Shamlan added, “Workers are a cornerstone of our community's prosperity and well-being, and they deserve our utmost gratitude, respect and care for their health and comfort. Judging by the impact of the past two editions, we are confident this campaign will maintain its momentum as community members and participating organisations continue to demonstrate an inspiring spirit of giving and collaboration. Through their efforts, cold water, juices and frozen refreshments reached thousands of workers across Dubai, truly reflecting the values of compassion and solidarity that define our society.”

As part of the campaign’s third edition, Ferjan Dubai deploys refrigerated vehicles that roam various districts in Dubai to distribute water, juices and frozen treats to workers, ensuring a wider reach.

The campaign partners play a key role by providing resources and logistics support. Similarly, volunteers engaged by the campaign are instrumental to realizing the campaign’s targets as they actively participate in distribution efforts.

This year’s edition Al Freej Fridge builds on the success of the two previous editions.

The 2nd edition, which attracted more than 15 government entities and private sector companies as well as 250 volunteers, has distributed 2 million water bottles, juices and frozen treats to workers across Dubai.

Ferjan Dubai is a social enterprise that aims to empower local communities in Dubai’s neighborhoods and foster strong connections and trust between them and public and private institutions. It does so by encouraging volunteerism and community engagement to drive social movement, elevate quality of life, and promote positive behaviors and values within society.

The first edition in 2024 distributed 1 million refreshing items to works across the emirate.

Ferjan Dubai is a social enterprise that aims to empower local communities in Dubai’s neighbourhoods and foster strong connections and trust between them and public and private institutions. It does so by encouraging volunteering and community engagement to drive social movement, elevate quality of life, and promote positive behaviors and values within society.