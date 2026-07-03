Louvre Abu Dhabi launches 'New Highlights and Discoveries Tour’

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi is introducing its “New Highlights and Discoveries Tour” for the summer season, a 45-minute journey through the museum’s four wings, featuring a curated selection of new acquisitions and major loans introduced to the museum this year.

The tour takes visitors through significant new additions to the museum galleries, reflecting the museum’s ongoing development and commitment to presenting diverse artistic narratives.

Notable acquisitions on display include The Triumph of David, an exceptional 17th-century work made up of painted and gilded leather panels, the Kota-Obamba reliquary figure from Gabon, a rare sculptural work associated with ancestral traditions and ceremonial practices, a Roman cameo linked to imperial portraiture and a Mamluk mosque lamp highlighting the symbolic role of light in Islamic culture.

The tour also features loans from regional and international institutions, including an Early Dilmun jar from Bahrain that offers insight into ancient trade networks and ritual life in the Gulf, and a Neolithic statue-menhir from Western Europe reflecting early forms of human representation.

Spanning multiple galleries, this tour explores a selection of works, beginning with the early civilisations of the Gulf and continuing through classical, modern and contemporary artistic traditions from around the world. Together, these pieces highlight how artistic expression has evolved across time while revealing shared themes across cultures.