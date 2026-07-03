Abdullah Alsharhan first Arab judge at BIBF Illustrations Awards

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) has announced the appointment of Dr. Abdullah Al Sharhan, Vice President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) Board, as a member of the Professional Category Jury of the “Beijing International Book Fair Illustrations Awards 2026”, making him the first Arab to join the jury panel of the prestigious international awards.

The appointment followed a nomination by the Emirates Publishers Association.

The appointment coincided with the UAE' participation as Guest of Honour at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair, held from 17th to 21st June, where the UAE was represented through a comprehensive national programme at the "Al Bait Al Emirati", featuring the Emirates Publishers Association alongside a number of Emirati cultural, creative and academic institutions.

Dr. Al Sharhan's appointment to the international jury further strengthens the UAE's presence across leading global platforms dedicated to publishing, children's literature and visual arts. It also reflects the calibre of Emirati creative professionals and their ability to contribute to the evaluation of international creative works in accordance with the highest artistic and cultural standards.

As a member of the Professional Category Jury, Dr. Al Sharhan joins a panel of illustration, design and publishing experts from France, Malaysia, Finland and China. The international jury is responsible for evaluating entries across six main categories: children's book publishing, cover design, editorial illustration, advertising, products and packaging, and scientific and technological illustration.

The Beijing International Book Fair Illustrations Awards serve as a prominent international platform connecting Chinese illustrators with their counterparts from around the world. The awards foster cultural exchange, contribute to the development of the illustration industry, and provide artists and illustrators with professional opportunities through the accompanying illustration exhibition held alongside the book fair.

The Emirates Publishers Association stated that Dr. Al Sharhan's appointment reflects the importance of empowering Emirati talent in the publishing and creative industries to play an active role on the international stage; not only by showcasing their creative work, but also by participating in international judging panels, contributing to the development of professional standards, and exchanging expertise with specialists from diverse cultural backgrounds.

This achievement follows Dr. Al Sharhan's previous international recognition in China. In 2024, he became the first Emirati and Arab judge to serve on the “New Dreams – International Young Illustrators Competition”, held alongside the Shanghai International Children's Book Fair. During that appointment, he evaluated hundreds of artworks submitted by children and emerging young illustrators from around the world, in an initiative supported by the Emirates Publishers Association as part of its efforts to strengthen the international presence of Emirati and Arab culture.

Dr. Al Sharhan has built a distinguished career spanning writing, illustration and publishing, and is widely recognised as one of the UAE's leading creators in children's literature. He founded “Ajyaal Publishing” and, since 2003, has produced numerous books and creative projects.

His achievements include gold and silver medals at the Kanagawa Biennial World Children's Art Exhibition in Japan, the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature, and the Sharjah Children’s Book Awards. He also became the first nominee to represent the United Arab Emirates in the Illustration category of the Hans Christian Andersen Awards 2026. Widely regarded as the literary equivalent of the "Nobel Prize" for children's literature, this accolade represents the highest and most prestigious international honour within this specialised cultural field.

Dr. Al Sharhan's appointment reinforces the message underpinning the UAE's participation as Guest of Honour at the Beijing International Book Fair: to showcase the country's dynamic and integrated cultural and creative landscape, expand avenues of cooperation and advance strategic collaboration with China in publishing, translation, children's literature, visual arts and the creative industries, and further establish Emirati creators as active contributors to global cultural dialogue.