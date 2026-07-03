Sharjah Scout Commission holds annual 'Youth of Challenge' Scout Troop closing ceremony

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Scout Commission hosted the closing ceremony of the annual scouting year for the "Youth of Challenge" Scout Troop, affiliated with the Al Dhaid Centre branch of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS).

The ceremony was held in accordance with the directives of Nasser Obaid Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Scout Association and International Commissioner, and was sponsored and attended by Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Commission and General Supervisor of Activities. Also participating were Abdul Moneim Al Duwairi, Director of the Centre's Al Dhaid branch, Iman Al Qaidi, leader of the Youth of Challenge Troop, and a number of specialists from the Commission and its members.

The ceremony began with the playing of the UAE national anthem by members of the Youth Challenge Scout Group, followed by a group welcome song performed by the group members to greet the guests and attendees. A representative from the Sharjah Scout Commission then delivered a speech emphasising the depth of the strategic partnership and the importance of the commendable efforts that contributed to the success of scouting programmes and activities throughout the year.

He also highlighted their vital role in promoting the participation of people of determination and equipping them with life skills and experiences that contribute to building their character, developing their abilities, and instilling in them the values of belonging and giving back.

During the ceremony, attendees watched a documentary showcasing the Youth Challenge Scout Group's journey of dedication and excellence over the past eleven years. The film highlighted the group's significant milestones and remarkable achievements at both the local and national levels, made possible by the Commission's continuous support and full commitment.

On this occasion, Scout Leader Iman Al Qaidi, leader of the Youth of Challenge Scout Troop, expressed, on her own behalf and on behalf of all members, her sincere thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to the members of the Sharjah Scout Commission for their continuous support of the troop over the past years. She emphasised that this educational and scouting support has been the cornerstone of the troop's continuity and the excellence of its national journey.

At the conclusion of the celebration, a comprehensive honouring ceremony was held, which included the patron of the event, Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Abdul Moneim Al Duwairi, specialists from the Sharjah Scout Commission, and the leaders of the Youth of Challenge Scout Troop, in recognition of their outstanding contributions and dedication.