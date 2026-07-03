SPL celebrates Year of Family with 22 activities across its branches in July

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- In celebration of the Year of the Family 2026, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) will host more than 22 cultural, community and interactive events across its branches and selected venues throughout the emirate during July.

Bringing together children, teenagers, adults and families, the programme spans reading, science, arts, heritage and knowledge-based activities. Delivered in collaboration with cultural, community and sports organisations, it reinforces libraries as welcoming community spaces where families learn, connect and discover together.

Al Dhaid branch will host "Words Shape My Future" on 7th July at 10:00 am. The session explores the power of words in shaping thought and decision-making through practical exercises and discussions that promote positive communication and help participants develop their vision for the future.

SPL's main branch will host a book signing for "Arous Al-Batin" on July 9 at 4:00pm, featuring author Hind Rashid Al Blooshi, who will meet readers and discuss her work, which explores human emotions, personal experiences and memories through a distinctive literary narrative.

Wadi Al Hilo branch will present the workshop "Science that Protects Our Planet" on July 7 at 10:00am. The session introduces children to the role of science and technology in protecting the environment while encouraging them to develop innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

The programme continues at Dibba Al Hisn branch on July 9 at 5:00 pm with "The Internet and Grandma's Story", which explores the relationship between digital sources of knowledge and traditional storytelling, highlighting the wisdom and values passed down through generations.

At SPL's main branch, the English-language workshop "The Secret of Einstein's Genius" will take place on July 14 at 10:00 am in collaboration with Curve Up. Through experiments, brain games and scientific challenges, participants will develop curiosity, creative thinking and teamwork.

The Khorfakkan branch will welcome author Zahra Khalid Al Naqbi for the session "From the Story to the Kitchen" on July 16 at 11:00 am. Children will enjoy a reading session of Zahra in the Kitchen before taking part in an interactive workshop introducing seven healthy recipes.

Al Dhaid branch will also organise the outdoor activity "Smart Movement Challenge" on July 20 at 5:00 pm. Combining physical games with mental challenges, the session is designed to develop concentration, logical thinking and quick decision-making.

Kalba branch will host visual artist Mirna Hatoum in a session titled "A Painting Behind the Fabric" on July 26 at 4:00 pm. Children will explore creative ways to incorporate fabric into artwork by cutting, folding, shaping, and rearranging various materials.

Kalba branch opened its July programme for teenagers with "Darkness Fell" on July 1 at 4:00 pm, in collaboration with Fujairah Martial Arts Club and Kalba Youth Centre. Inspired by the world of kung fu, the programme introduces participants to the fundamentals of martial arts while promoting discipline, self-confidence, overcoming fear and the positive use of strength.

Wadi Al Hilo branch will host "Because We Deserve Peace of Mind" on July 16 at 4:00 pm, featuring a discussion of The Support Fund by writer Rabab Al Taheri, which explores fear and the inner conflicts associated with the virtual world.

At SPL's main branch, the "Chessboard Champion" workshop will take place on July 19 at 1:00 pm to mark International Chess Day. The programme features friendly matches and mental challenges designed to strengthen strategic thinking, concentration, problem-solving and decision-making skills among teenagers.

Khorfakkan branch will present "When the Evidence Speaks" on July 21 at 10:00 am, in collaboration with the Evidence and Forensic Laboratories Department at Sharjah Police. Through an interactive experience, participants will explore the fundamentals of criminal investigation, evidence collection, fingerprint analysis and forensic science.

Al Dhaid branch will host a discussion of "The Mystery Of House No. 7" on July 23 at 10:00 am. Participants will discuss the book through literary questions and challenges that encourage analysis, critical thinking and the exchange of ideas.

Meanwhile, Wadi Al Hilo branch will present the English-language art workshop "Sustainable Rocks" on July 26 at 4:00 pm, where teenagers will transform rocks into sustainable artworks for display in a collective exhibition at the library.

Dibba Al Hisn branch will host "Your Food Is Your Energy" on July 28 at 10:00 am, introducing teenagers to the principles of balanced nutrition, helping them distinguish between healthy and unhealthy foods, and guiding them in creating a balanced meal.

Kalba branch will conclude its July programme for teenagers with a discussion of the book "Faster Than Light" on July 30 at 10:00 am. The session examines how greater self-awareness can reshape perspectives and support better decision-making.

Al Dhaid branch will host "The Library Is Vibrant" on July 12 at 5:00 pm, transforming the library into a vibrant gathering place for families through a programme of cultural, artistic and recreational activities. At the same time, Khorfakkan branch, in collaboration with Step by Step Centre, will present "My Family Board", inviting children to create family trees and share stories about their families through a creative and engaging activity.

Wadi Al Hilo branch will organise the outdoor children's activity "Our Heritage Speaks" on July 13 at 10:00 am as part of the UAE’s Year of the Family. The programme features Emirati folk tales, traditional decorative arts and hands-on experiences with local cuisine, introducing children and teenagers to Emirati customs and traditions.

Continuing the celebrations, Kalba branch will present "Family is the Heart of Knowledge" on July 14 at 10:00 am at the Rubu' Qarn Foundation. The programme encourages shared family reading and strengthens family bonds through books and knowledge. It will be repeated on July 28 at 10:00 am.

Khorfakkan branch will host the heritage event "Their Memory Podcast" on July 15 at 10:00 am, featuring researcher in heritage and Islamic history Amna Al Dhahani, in collaboration with Khorfakkan Heritage House. Participants will explore traditional methods of bookmaking, ink production and historical writing tools, helping pass this knowledge on to younger generations.

Later that day, SPL's main branch will organise the outdoor community event "Bridges of Communication" at 4:00 pm in Arabic and English. The programme features team games, collaborative challenges and creative workshops that promote friendship, empathy and cooperation.

Dibba Al Hisn branch will host the family activity "Rhythm and Fractions" on July 19 at 11:00 am, introducing mathematical concepts through rhythm and music using percussion instruments and movement-based activities.