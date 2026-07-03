Dubai Health launches interactive programme inspiring children to explore future of healthcare

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has launched “Dream-It, Dubai-It”, an interactive educational programme designed for children to explore the world of healthcare through hands-on experiences, creative workshops, and field visits that help them develop new skills and turn their ideas into impactful projects.

The programme highlights Dubai Health's commitment to providing immersive learning opportunities that enable children to explore the healthcare system, broaden their knowledge, and ignite their curiosity in an engaging and enjoyable environment, helping them grow into the thinkers and changemakers of tomorrow.

Running from 15th to 30th July, the programme is open to children aged 10 to 13. It aims to encourage creative thinking and inspire participants to develop ideas that could help shape the future of care and advance health for humanity.

Throughout the programme, participants will take part in hands-on experiences in artificial intelligence, robotics, gamification, virtual reality, and 3D printing, alongside workshops, interactive discussions, and exciting field visits. These activities will provide them with a broader understanding of healthcare and introduce them to its diverse specialties and fields.

Activities will take place across several Dubai Health facilities, including Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Centre for Innovation and Technology, Al Jalila Children's Hospital, and Al Jalila Foundation. The programme also includes visits to Etihad Museum and Dubai Future Foundation, offering participants a well-rounded educational experience that combines learning with practical application.

The programme will conclude with a showcase of participants' final projects, where they will present their ideas, demonstrating what they have learned and the skills and experience they have gained throughout the programme.

Children of all nationalities interested in participating and making a difference can register through the following link: https://bit.ly/4vYIsr3, or follow Dubai Health on social media for more information.