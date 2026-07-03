Passenger rail strategic investment for UAE's future: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, boarded a passenger train on a journey from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi to Fujairah Station, just days after the beginning of scheduled passenger rail services in the UAE.

The journey reflects the strong interest and support for one of the UAE's most prominent strategic projects. It represents a transformative milestone in the transport sector and embodies the vision of its wise leadership in developing world-class infrastructure that enhances the quality of life.

He was accompanied on the journey by Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice. They were received on board the train by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail.

During the journey, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak met a number of Emirati nationals working on board the train and was briefed on the operating system and the services provided to passengers.

He also experienced first-hand the features and amenities available to passengers, which have been designed in line with the highest global standards to provide a safe, modern, and comfortable travel experience.

The visit included a tour of both Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and Fujairah Station, where he reviewed the stations' operational facilities, the smart services provided to passengers, and the mechanisms for managing and operating the stations.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, "Today, we take pride in the operation of passenger trains in the UAE, a new national achievement that embodies the vision of our wise leadership in building a modern and integrated transport system that reflects the advanced level that the nation has reached in developing world-class infrastructure. This project is not merely a means of transport, but a strategic investment in the future of the UAE. It strengthens connectivity between the emirates, elevates the quality of life, provides sustainable mobility solutions, supports the competitiveness of the national economy, and reinforces the UAE's standing as a global hub for trade, investment, tourism, and logistics."

He added that the achievements and major national projects the UAE is witnessing are a testament to the visionary and forward-looking vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is leading the nation towards a more prosperous and sustainable future by placing people at the heart of development and investing in infrastructure, innovation, and technology.

He noted that the passenger train project is a realisation of this ambitious vision, reflecting the leadership's commitment to developing an advanced transport system that keeps pace with the best global standards, cementing the UAE's position as a global model for comprehensive development and innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the passenger train project constitutes a significant addition to the national transport system, offering a safe, fast, and sustainable mode of mobility that links cities and economic centres, supports commercial and tourism activity, and enhances economic and social integration between the emirates. This is in addition to its role in supporting the nation's sustainability targets and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the UAE's vision to build a green economy and a more sustainable future.

He pointed out that this project reflects the UAE's ability to transform ambitious visions into tangible achievements within record timeframes, thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the efficiency of national institutions, and the spirit of collaborative work. He emphasised that the UAE remains committed to delivering strategic projects that enhance its readiness for the future and reinforce its position among the world's most advanced and innovative nations.

He also praised the significant efforts made by Etihad Rail, under the leadership and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, in delivering this vital national project.

He commended the dedication of the Etihad Rail teams, UAE nationals, and partners, who have contributed to completing a railway network built to the highest global standards, becoming a benchmark in the transport and railway sector and showcasing the capability of Emirati nationals to deliver transformative projects that advance the nation’s development while reinforcing its global standing in infrastructure and sustainable transport.

The launch of passenger rail services comes less than five years after its announcement as part of the UAE's "Projects of the 50", transforming it from an ambitious national vision into a reality that strengthens the modern transport system, links cities and economic centres, and supports the UAE's commitment towards continuing its investment in advanced infrastructure projects that support economic and social development while keeping pace with its aspirations for the future.

Etihad Rail's passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah have witnessed strong demand since ticket bookings opened, with six daily trips operating during its introductory operational phase.

The service provides passengers with an advanced travel experience that includes guaranteed seating, complimentary wireless internet, charging ports for electronic devices at every seat, and ample luggage space, alongside Premium Class services designed to provide the highest levels of comfort and luxury.

Etihad Rail's passenger services are scheduled to expand to include the operation of Dubai and Al Dhaid Stations from 30th September 2026, followed by stations in Al Dhafra region, which will operate from 30th December 2026. The route will then be complete with the opening of Sharjah Station on 30th March 2027, further enhancing connectivity across the emirates, supporting sustainable development, and marking a new chapter in the future of transportation in the UAE.