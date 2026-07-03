President of Serbia receives Sultan Al Neyadi, discusses enhanced cooperation on youth, science, innovation

BELGRADE, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, met with Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and astronaut, along with the accompanying UAE delegation, in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

During the meeting, President Vučić emphasised the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in line with the strong relations and longstanding ties between the two nations, noting that these objectives support the two countries’ shared development aspirations by investing in people and building the future.

Al Neyadi conveyed to the Serbian President greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Serbia and its people.

For his part, President Vučić returned the greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, expressing his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE, its government, and its people.

The meeting took place during Al Neyadi's visit to Serbia with his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Ahmed Hatem Almenhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in the fields of youth, education, scientific research, technology, and space science.

The meeting also explored opportunities for developing joint initiatives and enhancing inter-institutional coordination to support the two countries’ shared aspirations for sustainable development, driven by knowledge and innovation.

Emirati astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and Mohammad AlMulla, also joined the delegation, where they shed light on the UAE’s key achievements in the space sector, providing an overview of the country’s latest national space projects and programmes.

They also outlined the UAE’s efforts to develop national talents, reinforcing its advanced position in this vital sector and creating broader opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise with its Serbian counterparts.

Investing in People

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi said, “The UAE continues to strengthen its approach to building constructive international partnerships founded on mutual trust, the integration of expertise, and the exchange of knowledge. This reflects the country’s belief that international cooperation is a fundamental pillar for accelerating development, advancing innovative solutions, and empowering people to shape a prosperous future and create new opportunities.”

“Our visit to Serbia,” he added, “reflects the continuously growing relations between our two countries, underscoring our shared commitment to expanding cooperation, exchanging expertise, and developing high-quality initiatives that strengthen future generations’ capabilities and enable them to respond to global challenges and contribute to sustainable development.”

Constructive Partnerships

Al Neyadi held a series of bilateral meetings with Serbian government ministers, including Husein Memić, Minister of Tourism and Youth; Dejan Vuk Stanković, Minister of Education; and Béla Bálint, Minister of Science, Technological Development, and Innovation.

The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the fields of youth, education, scientific research, innovation, technology, and space science.

The two sides also discussed the development of joint initiatives and specialised programmes to support capacity building and enhance institutional cooperation between the two nations.

Sultan Al Neyadi visited the Petnica Science Centre (PSC), one of Serbia’s leading institutions for young students and researchers, where he was briefed on the Centre’s scientific and research programmes and delivered a lecture highlighting the UAE’s achievements in the space sector.

Moreover, he outlined the Emirates’ efforts to develop national talents, strengthen its scientific ecosystem, and foster a culture of innovation, emphasising that investment in science and technology is a key driver of the knowledge economy, which equips the youth with the skills needed to shape the future.

The visit also included tours of several youth and scientific institutions, including the National Association of Local Youth Offices and the Astronomical Observatory of Belgrade (AOB).

Additionally, the delegation visited the Palace of Serbia and other national and cultural landmarks to learn about Serbia’s experience in the fields of youth and science, and to explore opportunities for cooperation and exchanging expertise in areas of mutual interest.