Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra Region’s citizens, jiu-jitsu champions at Barzat Al Dhanna Palace

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received Al Dhafra Region’s citizens and jiu-jitsu champions at Barzat Al Dhanna Palace, Al Dhafra Region, confirming the leadership’s interest in citizens, sports, and athletes, and keenness to support the youth and empower national talents.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the achievements of Al Dhafra Region’s Jiu-Jitsu champions and their spirit of discipline and excellence, reflecting the continuous development of Emirati sports in various individual and group games.