UAE President confers First Class Order of Independence on Ambassador of Malta

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First Class Order of Independence to Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of her tenure as ambassador to the country, in recognition of her efforts which contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries across various fields.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the Order to Ambassador Camilleri Calleja during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, she stressed the UAE's commitment to advancing ties with the Republic of Malta across all fields.

She also wished the Ambassador success in her future duties, and commended her role in strengthening relations between the UAE and the Republic of Malta.

For her part, Ambassador Camilleri Calleja expressed her appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the development of relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Calleja also expressed her gratitude to all the UAE entities for their cooperation, which positively contributed to the success of her mission in the UAE.