UAE President receives UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office delegation

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office and its affiliated committees responsible for overseeing the affairs of UAE pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the office’s initiatives and programmes to support pilgrims and oversee their wellbeing, ensuring the highest standards of care and support throughout their pilgrimage.

He also reviewed the office’s future plans to further develop its services and initiatives for organising and supporting UAE pilgrims.

His Highness expressed his appreciation to the members of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office and its committees for their efforts to help pilgrims perform Hajj with ease and peace of mind.

He affirmed that caring for UAE pilgrims, from their arrival in the Holy Sites until their safe return home, remains a priority.

His Excellency Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, expressed his appreciation for the support and attention His Highness extends to UAE pilgrims.

He also praised His Highness’ directives to provide all necessary resources to facilitate the office’s work and strengthen its efforts in serving UAE pilgrims, and commended the cooperation and coordination among the country’s various institutions in enhancing services for UAE pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.