European Commission allocates €325 million for five propsed joint defence projects to strengthen Europe's industrial capabilities

BRUSSELS, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission today proposed five new large-scale projects, known as the European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs), to help EU countries strengthen their defence capabilities by developing key military systems together.

The industrial projects focus on five priority areas: drones and counter-drone systems; maritime and seabed defence; space; air and missile defence; as well as strengthening security along the EU's Eastern Flank. They come in response to a Commission call for expression of interest to Member States to submit project proposals for possible EDPCIs.

Under the €1.5 billion European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), the Commission has allocated €325 million to support the establishment and deployment of the EDPCIs, as set out in the work programme published on 30 March 2026.

The new projects provide a framework for EU countries to work together on major defence initiatives that are too large or too complex for individual countries to develop on their own. By supporting long-term cooperation, they aim to strengthen Europe's defence industry and improve the EU's ability to respond to shared security challenges, in line with NATO capability priorities.

The Commission is expected to take part in the EDPCIs, provide financial support and continue supporting Member States coordinate their implementation. It will also monitor progress against agreed milestones to support the timely delivery of the EDPCIs projects.

The Council will now deliberate on the formal establishment of the EDPCIs, identifying their objectives and characteristics, the participating countries, and the estimated investment expected to be generated by the EDPCI.