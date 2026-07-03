SPARK launches initiative to attract Chinese companies, entrepreneurs, investors

QINGDAO, China, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) boosted its international profile through its participation in the 1st China–Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum on Scientific, Technological and Innovation Cooperation, held in Qingdao, People's Republic of China.

The Forum brought together government officials, representatives of the SCO Secretariat, universities, research institutions, technology companies, investors, and entrepreneurs from SCO member states and partner countries.

The event served as a high-level international platform to advance cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, promote joint research and development, accelerate technology transfer, encourage investment in future industries, and strengthen collaboration between governments, academia, research institutions, and the private sector, in line with the SCO's vision of building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

In recognition of SPARK's growing international reputation, the Park's delegation was invited to serve on the International Jury Panel of the 5th SCO Member States Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. The jury evaluated 20 finalist projects representing some of the most promising innovations, startups, and emerging technologies from across SCO member states. Projects were assessed based on internationally recognized criteria, including innovation, technological excellence, commercial viability, and economic and social impact.

This engagement reflects the world’s confidence in SPARK's expertise in innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology commercialization, while reinforcing its growing role as a global partner supporting innovation ecosystems and evaluating high-impact technology initiatives.

During the Forum, the SPARK delegation showcased its integrated innovation ecosystem and its successful Triple Helix Model, which brings together academia, government, industry, and investors to accelerate technology transfer and transform research outcomes into sustainable economic opportunities.

The delegation also highlighted SPARK's world-class research facilities, advanced laboratories, innovation centers, startup acceleration programs, and extensive international partnerships that have positioned the Park among the leading innovation ecosystems in the Middle East.

As part of its presentation, SPARK also launched a special initiative dedicated to Chinese companies, entrepreneurs, and investors, enabling them to establish their businesses within SPARK's Free Zone and operate remotely without the need to travel to the UAE. Through a fully integrated digital platform, companies can complete business registration, licensing procedures, and benefit from SPARK's comprehensive incentives and investment support services, with the flexibility to establish a physical presence at the Park as their operations expand.

The initiative forms part of SPARK's strategy to attract global technology companies, facilitate their entry into the UAE and Middle East markets, and further position Sharjah as a regional gateway for innovation and advanced technologies, while supporting investment-driven, knowledge-based economic growth.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: "Our participation reflects the strong strategic relationship between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, as well as the growing collaboration between Sharjah and Chinese institutions in science, technology, and innovation. We firmly believe that international collaboration is the key driver of future innovation.

We continue to build sustainable bridges between innovation ecosystems across the region and Asia, while attracting leading companies, talent, and strategic investments to Sharjah, further strengthening its position as a regional hub for innovation and the knowledge economy in line with the UAE's vision for global partnerships based on technology, innovation, and sustainable development."

The Forum also provided an important opportunity for SPARK to engage with leading Chinese universities, research institutions, and technology companies to explore new collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, digital economy, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, and technology transfer, while discussing future joint initiatives that support sustainable development.

The Park continues to reinforce its role as a global partner in advancing the knowledge economy, driven by the belief that the future of innovation depends on international collaboration, knowledge exchange, accelerated technology transfer, and empowering startups and innovators to develop solutions that create lasting economic and societal impact in support of the UAE's vision for global leadership in science, technology, and innovation.