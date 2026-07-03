Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack in Syrian capital Damascus

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns the terrorist bombing that took place in the Syrian capital, Damascus, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Council reaffirmed its categorical rejection of such heinous terrorist acts, which are contrary to the teachings of Islam, all divine religions, and international conventions and norms.

Ina statement issued today. it also reiterated its firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to spread fear among innocent people and undermine security and stability.

The Muslim Council of Elders extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, praying that Almighty Allah grants the injured a swift recovery.