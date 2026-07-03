Digital Health in UAE: An integrated ecosystem enhancing care quality and service efficiency

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has continued to strengthen its leadership in digital health, making it one of the fundamental pillars of the country's modern healthcare system.

This progress is built on an advanced digital infrastructure, intelligent technologies, and an integrated national framework for health data exchange that enhances the efficiency of medical services, improves the quality of care, accelerates access to treatment, and establishes an innovative, data-driven healthcare model.

The UAE's digital health ecosystem leverages the latest technologies across every stage of healthcare delivery, from online appointment booking and telemedicine consultations to electronic health record management. It also employs artificial intelligence to support diagnosis, analyze medical data, and assist healthcare professionals in making clinical decisions, contributing to the continuous improvement of healthcare services and operational efficiency.

As part of this strategy, the UAE launched the Riayati platform, the unified national medical record system operated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The platform enables the secure exchange of health data among healthcare facilities nationwide, ensuring continuity of care, providing healthcare professionals with immediate access to patients' medical histories, and reducing unnecessary duplicate tests and procedures. This, in turn, enhances service efficiency and improves the quality of patient care.

The Emirates Health Services (EHS) also relies on the Wareed system to manage electronic medical records and clinical operations across its hospitals and healthcare facilities. The system is integrated with the Riayati platform to facilitate health data exchange, strengthen the integration of medical information, and ensure the seamless transfer of data among healthcare entities while maintaining the highest standards of quality and privacy.

At the local level, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has established a comprehensive health information exchange through the Malaffi platform, while the Emirate of Dubai has advanced this initiative through the NABIDH, A medical record exchange platform. Both platforms are connected to Riayati, enabling nationwide health information exchange. This integration has created an interconnected network of electronic health records that supports continuity of care, improves the efficiency of healthcare services, and strengthens data-driven clinical decision-making.

The UAE's digital transformation has also extended to the development of smart healthcare services by enabling a wide range of services to be delivered electronically. These include appointment scheduling, prescription management, issuance of sick leave certificates, access to personal health records, and viewing laboratory test results.

These digital services provide a faster, more convenient experience for patients while improving service delivery and enhancing the overall quality of care.

Digital health has also played a significant role in expanding telemedicine services, allowing patients to receive medical consultations and follow-up care for many conditions without the need to visit healthcare facilities. This supports continuity of care, optimizes the use of healthcare resources, and broadens access to medical services.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the primary drivers of digital transformation in the healthcare sector. AI is being used to analyze medical images, enable early disease detection, predict health complications, and process large-scale medical datasets. These capabilities support precision medicine, improve diagnostic accuracy, and facilitate personalized healthcare tailored to each patient's unique health profile.

By 2026, digital health in the United Arab Emirates had evolved into a fully integrated ecosystem built upon interconnected health data, unified electronic medical records, artificial intelligence, smart healthcare services, and telemedicine.

This ecosystem is further strengthened by the integration of Riayati with Malaffi and NABIDH, as well as the connectivity of the Wareed system. Together, these initiatives enhance health data exchange, support data-driven clinical decision-making, improve the efficiency of the healthcare system, and reinforce the sector's readiness to achieve the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" Vision.