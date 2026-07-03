FIA affirms commitment to return V8 engines to F1 World Championship

LONDON, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), has affirmed his commitment to delivering the return of V8 engines to the FIA Formula One World Championship ahead of this weekend’s Pirelli British Grand Prix.

The FIA President will be in attendance at Silverstone for one of the sport’s most historic races which is forecast to attract a record crowd of over half a million fans to the iconic circuit.

“As we look to the future, the FIA is ensuring Formula 1 remains at the forefront of global motorsport development bringing thrilling racing to a growing number of fans around the world, and I am committed to delivering the return of V8 engines, which will deliver for fans by being lighter, cheaper, safer and louder,” said Ben Sulayem.

"The British Grand Prix and iconic Silverstone Circuit showcase the Championship’s extraordinary history and remarkable progress since the first British Grand Prix 100 years ago at Brooklands in 1926. From safety to technology, our sport has continually evolved while remaining true to the spirit of racing that defines it.”

The circuit hosted the first FIA Formula One World Championship race in 1950, and in 2027 will see the return of the FIA World Endurance Championship hosting the newly added 6 Hours of Silverstone in another boost for motorsport fans.

This weekend’s race will feature five British drivers competing in their home race; George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Oliver Bearman, and Arvid Lindblad.

As Formula 1 inspires the next generation of competitors and fans, this milestone reflects the FIA’s commitment to strengthening grassroots motorsport participation and developing future talent through its competitions and FIA Global Karting Plan.

With the FIA Formula One World Championship continuing to grow globally, the FIA remains focused on strengthening it long-term, ensuring world-class competition, advancing safety and sustainability, and supporting the continued development of motorsport at every level.