41 countries in need of external assistance for food due to conflicts, weather shocks

ROME, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that 41 countries and territories globally, 31 of which are in Africa, require external assistance for food, according to a report released today by FAO’s Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture (GIEWS).

Conflict and insecurity remain the primary drivers of the most severe levels of acute food insecurity. In addition, El Niño-related weather conditions, along with high input prices, are constraining agricultural production prospects in East and West Africa. Meanwhile, in North and Southern Africa, where the main harvest is already complete, cereal outputs are forecast above their five-year averages in 2026, with record harvests expected in some countries, the latest Crop Prospects and Food Situation report says.

Among the 39 Low-Income Food Deficit Countries, aggregate cereal output is forecast to increase by 1.4% in the 2026/2027 season to 129 million tonnes, while their total cereal import requirements are expected to rise by 2.0% to nearly 48 million tonnes.