Korea's drug exports top $10 billion for first time in 2025

SEOUL, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The bortherly Republic of Korea's exports of pharmaceuticals surpassed US$10 billion for the first time last year, while production of such products also climbed to a new record high, government data showed Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Korean companies exported a total of $10.44 billion worth of pharmaceuticals in 2025, up 12.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Imports advanced 5.9 percent on-year to $8.93 billion. Trade surplus from the product category rose 41.9 percent on-year to $1.56 billion, the highest on record, the data showed.