Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs board meeting of L’IMAD

ABU DHABI, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the board meeting of L'IMAD Holding Company.

The meeting commenced with the board reviewing the company's strategic vision and its investment plans across key sectors of economic priority.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed L'IMAD's year-to-date performance, commending its positive results and strong indicators, which reflect the value of supporting strategic investments in high-potential future sectors. This approach helps balance economic growth with responsiveness to shifts in global markets, while advancing the objectives of the vision for economic diversification.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approved L'IMAD's investment and operational platforms framework, which aims to strengthen strategic diversification across asset and investment sectors, spanning energy and utilities, urban development solutions, ports and logistics, aviation and industrial. The framework also encompasses alternative investments designed to diversify income sources and enhance the company's investment returns over the medium and long term.

The board discussed the outcomes of the partnerships and agreements concluded recently by L'IMAD with leading economic and investment institutions at the local, regional and international levels. These partnerships aim to explore prospects for strategic cooperation in infrastructure, transportation, energy and advanced technology, reinforcing L'IMAD's role as a trusted investment partner in driving economic transformation and creating high-quality opportunities in the sectors that will shape the economy of the future.

Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD, said, "L'IMAD is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic foundations by scaling our critical industries, nurturing national champions, and delivering returns that last across generations. A key strength of our approach is our operationally active shareholder model, which enables us to drive superior performance across our portfolio companies, through hands-on management and deep-sector expertise. Our strong start to 2026 reflects the strength of this approach and our genuine conviction in the industries we invest in, and the quality of our management teams.”

The meeting was attended by L’IMAD’s board members; Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak; Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa; Saif Saeed Ghobash; Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi; and Kamal Ishaq Almaazmi.