KHDA launches ‘Skills for Life’ initiative to empower learners across Dubai

DUBAI, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the launch of ‘Skills for Life,’ a novel initiative that will help learners across Dubai hone a variety of skills and adapt to the fast-changing world around them.

The initiative is inspired by the concept of education as a lifelong journey that extends beyond classrooms and across every stage of life. It will support the journey of learners across Dubai from early childhood through adulthood, helping them develop the practical, personal, and social skills they need to thrive in life, learning, and work, in line with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy.

Launched amid the Year of the Family in the UAE, Skills for Life aligns with the goals of the National Education Charter, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy (E33).

Skills for Life will equip learners with the knowledge, skills, mindsets, and values needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. It aims to foster lifelong learning and help learners realise their true potential and contribute positively to society.

Skills for Life will be rolled out during the 2026–27 academic year and will continue to evolve in response to the changing needs of learners, communities, and the future workforce.

The initiative encompasses a broad range of life skills that will be integrated into learning environments and curricula to meet the needs of learners at every stage. Areas of focus include healthy lifestyles, nutrition and healthy eating practices, financial and consumer literacy, social and relationship skills, mental resilience, digital skills and practices, sustainability, and independent and daily life management.

Skills for Life responds to a world that is becoming increasingly connected, complex, technology-driven, and unpredictable. As advances in technology reshape how people live, learn, and work, learners will build the confidence, adaptability, resilience, and sense of purpose needed to navigate change and embrace new opportunities.

It complements Dubai’s quality assurance standards and the emirate’s Academic and Career Guidance Policy, helping to provide high-quality learning experiences throughout every stage of education. It also equips learners to make informed decisions about their educational and career pathways and provides them with the knowledge and experiences needed to plan effectively for their futures.

Skills for Life also reflects the growing importance of wellbeing, sustainability, global citizenship, and future readiness, while supporting learners in making informed decisions, building meaningful relationships, and contributing positively to their communities.

Recognising that learning happens everywhere, Skills for Life encourages collaboration between educational institutions, educators, parents, employers, and the wider community to create enriching learning experiences that extend beyond the classroom and support learners at every stage of life.

Skills for Life supports several key Game Changer initiatives under E33 that are designed to develop future-ready skills. These include: Future Astrolabe, which strengthens academic and career guidance in educational institutions; City of Students, which aims to enrich the educational experiences of all learners in Dubai; Life Camps focused on developing life skills; Learn Anywhere, which aims to improve the quality of education across all phases in line with international best practices; and Skills for Tomorrow, which continuously identifies the future skills learners need.

The initiative is also supported by local and international partnerships to strengthen youth leadership skills and expand access to internationally recognised non-formal learning pathways delivered outside traditional academic settings.