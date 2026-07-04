Elite field set for UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at German Derby

HAMBURG, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 33rd edition of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses continues tomorrow with its sixth leg at Horner Rennbahn in Hamburg, Germany, as part of the historic German Derby meeting, marking another stop for the prestigious series at one of Europe's leading horse racing festivals.

The UAE President's Cup Series continues to receive the support and patronage of the UAE leadership, encouraging owners and breeders worldwide to own and breed Purebred Arabian horses, preserving their heritage, strengthening their global presence and supporting the development of Arabian horse racing.

The German leg holds particular importance within the series as part of the historic German Derby meeting, reflecting the Higher Organising Committee's commitment to staging the Cup at the world's most prominent racing festivals and leading racecourses, reinforcing the legacy and international standing of the Purebred Arabian horse.

The race will start at 16:40 Hamburg time over 1,600 metres on turf as a Group 2 contest for Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above.

The German leg will feature a strong field headed by this season's Sweden leg winner Wasmy Al Khalediah (Ghandafar Al Khalediah × Shaza Al Khalediah). The line-up also includes Wathnan Racing's Chdia (Al Mourtajez × Rkaya) and Haseef (Al Mourtajez × Ghazwa), while owner Mohammed Alhuzami will be represented by HM Majdallah (Izz Al Khail × Ankaa Karim). The field is completed by Ammas (Mister Ginoux × Farlet de Pine) and Papillion T (Al Mourtajez × Pippa T), setting the stage for a highly competitive contest for the German title.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, "We are delighted to continue the UAE President's Cup's distinguished presence at Europe's leading racecourses and to be part of Germany's historic Derby, reflecting the global stature the series has attained and its pioneering role in supporting the development and growth of Purebred Arabian horse racing worldwide."

He emphasised the importance of the German leg within the 33rd edition of the series and reaffirmed the committee's commitment to delivering the Cup's message of supporting owners, breeders and Arabian horse studs worldwide, while strengthening the presence of the Purebred Arabian horse at major international racing festivals and racecourses.

Al Rahmani also expressed pride in the continued success of the series across its European legs, highlighting the participation of leading horses, owners, trainers and jockeys in the German race as a reflection of the prestige of the event and the commitment of Arabian horse owners and breeders to compete in its major international rounds.