Sharjah Museums Authority launches Summer Season 2026 programmes

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has launched its Summer Season 2026, featuring a wide range of educational programmes, training initiatives, family activities, interactive experiences and temporary exhibitions for children, youth and families.

The programme reflects SMA's commitment to strengthening the role of museums as centres for learning, discovery and creativity while reinforcing their position as cultural and recreational destinations during the summer holidays.

The season opens with the 18th Sharjah Museums Ambassadors Programme from 13th to 16th July, with a closing ceremony on 20th July. Designed for young people aged 13 to 17, the programme develops museum guiding, communication, presentation and public speaking skills through practical workshops and hands-on experiences across three Sharjah museums.

Running from 13th July to 20th August, the Happy Holiday Summer Camp welcomes children aged 7 to 12 with educational activities and creative workshops combining heritage, arts and science across several museums.

SMA will also organise specialist workshops throughout July, including From the Heart of the Palm at Hisn Khorfakkan on 4th July, The Gilded Horse Bridle at Sharjah Archaeology Museum on 5th July, and Moon Day at Sharjah Science Museum on 19th July, offering interactive experiences in astronomy and space exploration.

In August, Sharjah Aquarium will host its annual Junior Aquarist Programme from 3rd to 6th August for children aged 9 to 13, providing practical experiences in marine life, aquarium operations, water quality management and educational workshops on marine ecosystems.

The Young Calligrapher Programme, also running from 3rd to 6th August at Al Qasimia School – Museum of Education, will introduce children to Arabic calligraphy and Kufic script through hands-on workshops.

Family activities will continue with Summer is Better with Family at Sharjah Science Museum, featuring scientific and artistic workshops, educational demonstrations and interactive games. SMA will also present the Mould Story workshop at the Resistance Monument on 22nd August, where participants will create decorative Jesmonite plates while learning about the history of plate-making.

Visitors can also enjoy permanent interactive experiences, including the Little Archaeologist Hall at Sharjah Archaeology Museum, live marine experiences at Sharjah Aquarium, and interactive science shows and more than 50 hands-on exhibits at Sharjah Science Museum.

The summer season also includes temporary exhibitions, such as the 41st Annual Exhibition of the Emirates Fine Arts Society, Urban Memory at Sharjah Art Museum until 16th July, From Oyster to Crown at Bait Al Naboodah until 31st December, 2026, and Native Plants in the UAE: The Roots of the Past to the Shades of the Present at Sharjah Heritage Museum until 29th April, 2027.

SMA has invited families and visitors to participate in the summer programmes and register early through its website, where details of exhibitions and year-round educational activities are also available.