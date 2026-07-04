DEWA installs 46 EV charging points at Al Shera’a to advance sustainable mobility

DUBAI, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides 46 electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the car park of Al Shera’a, its new headquarters, supporting its commitment to sustainability and green mobility.

Installed under DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative, the infrastructure comprises 40 alternating current charging points dedicated to DEWA employees, alongside six direct current charging points designated for visitors. Al Shera’a is the tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building in the world, reflecting DEWA’s commitment to consolidating its position as a global model for innovation, sustainability and energy efficiency.

“During the inauguration of Al Shera’a, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that ‘Dubai represents a unique model where sustainability has been transformed from a strategic goal into a way of life and an everyday theme touching all aspects of society’. Guided by this vision, we have ensured that Al Shera’a embodies the highest global sustainability standards, not only as a net-positive energy building that generates more clean energy than it consumes, but also as a smart, sustainable and human-centric workplace with integrated infrastructure that supports green mobility. This includes comprehensive EV charging facilities that encourage employees and visitors to adopt environmentally friendly transport options,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“In line with the vision of our wise leadership and the objectives of the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s leadership in sustainable mobility by encouraging greater adoption of EVs. We also support the emirate’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, improve air quality and enhance quality of life, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainable cities,” added Al Tayer.

By the end of the first quarter of 2026, the number of EV charging points across Dubai had reached 2,223. The network includes DEWA’s EV Green Charger stations, as well as stations operated by DEWA-licensed independent charge point operators, in collaboration with government and private sector entities.

Developed by DEWA, the regulatory framework for EV charging infrastructure serves as a comprehensive reference governing charging infrastructure and licensing requirements for independent charge point operators while addressing both current and future sector needs, helping ensure Dubai’s continued leadership in green mobility innovation.