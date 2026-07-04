UAE President visits Saif Miftah Al Neyadi

AL AIN, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Saif Miftah Al Neyadi at his home in Al Ain.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversation with Mr Al Neyadi, his family and those present, who expressed their pleasure at the visit. They praised the UAE leadership’s longstanding commitment to fostering the values of communication, social cohesion and national unity that define Emirati society, as well as its continued efforts to preserve these deeply rooted values for future generations.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several officials.