India, Russia expand economic cooperation as trade hits record $68.7 bn, official says

NEW DELHI, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- India and Russia maintain strong and resilient economic cooperation that has grown significantly in recent years, with bilateral trade hitting a record high of nearly $70 billion, India’s Commerce and Industry Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia told TASS ahead of his visit to Russia.

"India and Russia maintain strong and sustainable economic cooperation, which has seen significant growth in recent years," he said.

"Bilateral trade between the two countries in the 2025-2026 fiscal year reached a record $68.69 billion, reflecting the resilience, complementarity, and strategic nature of the economic partnership," Bhatia added.

He recalled that the leadership of India and Russia has set a goal of increasing the volume of bilateral trade to $100 billion and mutual investment to $50 billion by 2030.

"These benchmarks form a clear roadmap for the further development of our economic cooperation," he emphasized.