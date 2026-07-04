China launches new satellite group for commercial constellation

TAIYUAN, China, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Saturday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The satellite group was launched at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network.

This launch marked the 655th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center