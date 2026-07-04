Report: Etihad Rail passenger service to boost tourism, connectivity in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The launch of the first introductory passenger service on Etihad Rail represents an important step in the development of the UAE’s tourism sector.

The project is expected to support domestic tourism, ease travel between the emirates, and create new opportunities for tourist destinations through a modern, safe and sustainable transport network.

Etihad Rail will enhance connectivity between the UAE’s cities, making it easier to explore the country’s natural, cultural and heritage attractions. The railway is also expected to strengthen the appeal of destinations across the country and support the UAE’s vision of developing an integrated infrastructure network that promotes economic growth and sustainable development.

In Fujairah, one of the UAE’s leading tourism destinations due to its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and historical sites, the departure of the first introductory passenger service to Abu Dhabi was warmly received.

The project is expected to increase visitor numbers, expand transport options for travellers, and support tourism-related sectors, marking a strategic step that further strengthens Fujairah's position on the UAE's tourism map.

Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director of the Fujairah Department of Tourism and Antiquities, said the opening of the Etihad Rail station in the emirate represents a strategic development that enhances Fujairah’s tourism profile and creates new opportunities for economic growth by facilitating the movement of visitors between the UAE’s emirates.

He said the new rail connection would provide tourists and visitors with a comfortable and safe travel option to Fujairah, helping raise hotel occupancy rates and supporting the hospitality, leisure and tourism-related commercial sectors.

Al Samahi added that Fujairah offers a diverse range of attractions combining nature, heritage and culture, and that improved accessibility through the national rail network would further enhance its appeal as a preferred destination for short breaks and domestic tourism.

He said the project aligns with the UAE’s vision of developing integrated infrastructure that supports sustainable development and drives local economic growth.

Fujairah Railway Station attracted large numbers of citizens and residents, many of whom gathered to witness and document the occasion. They expressed pride in the achievement, describing it as an important development in the transport sector that will make travel between the emirates easier while supporting tourism growth and attracting more visitors to Fujairah.

The launch of passenger services from Fujairah is particularly significant for residents of the emirate and the eastern region. The journey between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah takes 105 minutes, with trains operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h. Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers, while the network is expected to serve around 10 million passengers annually once fully operational.

Etihad Rail offers two travel classes, Comfort and First Class, featuring reserved seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging ports, luggage storage and a range of ticket options to suit different travel needs. The trains also include facilities designed to accommodate People of Determination.

The national project reflects the UAE’s efforts to advance sustainable mobility, strengthen comprehensive development, and support economic and tourism growth across the country.