National Qualifications Centre discusses development of national framework for recognition of work experience

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Qualifications Centre (NQC) at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has organised a specialised workshop on “Recognition of Work Experience”. The workshop, held at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, saw active participation from representatives of higher education institutions (HEIs), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) providers and employers across various sectors.

The workshop is part of the NQC’s ongoing efforts to build an integrated national system for recognising the skills and experiences gained in various work environments.

By establishing flexible pathways for professional development and supporting lifelong learning, the initiative enables individuals to leverage their practical experience to secure accredited academic hours or recognised vocational qualifications aligned with approved national frameworks.

This strategic move directly strengthens the alignment between education and training outcomes and the evolving needs of the labour market and national priorities, supporting the UAE's vision of building a highly competitive, knowledge- and skills-based economy.

The workshop gathered 42 representatives from HEIs, TVET institutions and employers. The sessions included introductory presentations on the Recognition of Work Experience initiative, alongside interactive panel discussions. These dialogues allowed participants to exchange best practices, share institutional experiences and review implementation mechanisms to design a robust national framework that maximises the value of workplace-acquired competencies.

Commenting on the initiative, Yousef Ghanem Al Shehhi, Director of the National Qualifications Centre at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated, "The world is experiencing a rapid transition toward economic models increasingly centred on skills and competencies. Practical experiences gained in the workplace represent a wealth of knowledge and capability that is no less valuable than traditional academic qualifications. Accordingly, the National Qualifications Centre is working to develop a comprehensive national system for the Recognition of Work Experience and the Recognition of Prior Learning. This system will empower individuals to utilise their practical expertise and prior learning to pursue further education and obtain accredited qualifications within a clear, trusted framework that elevates the value of workplace-acquired knowledge."

Youssef Al Shehi added, "Engaging higher education and TVET institutions, alongside employers, in co-designing this system is essential to ensuring the seamless and efficient implementation of Recognition of Work Experience procedures. This collaborative approach will instil a culture of lifelong learning by offering flexible career development pathways, enabling professionals to formally document their competencies against accredited national qualifications. Simultaneously, it supports employers in upskilling their workforce and enhancing their overall market competitiveness."

Participants commended the interactive nature of the workshop and praised it as an ideal platform via which to exchange insights and proposals regarding the Recognition of Work Experience and Recognition of Prior Learning.

Representatives from private sector entities, HEIs and TVET providers expressed strong interest in collaborating to pilot and implement the Recognition of Work Experience initiative, reinforcing the partnership between educational entities and employers to build a more integrated national ecosystem for skills and qualifications.