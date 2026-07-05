Fifth cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award attracts strong global participation

DUBAI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) has reported growing global interest in the fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The award continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for innovation in the water sector. It supports sustainable, scalable and practical solutions powered by clean and renewable energy, as well as advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to address water scarcity in underserved communities around the world.

Suqia UAE has called on universities, research centres, companies, organisations and innovators worldwide to apply before the 30 September 2026 deadline. Applicants are encouraged to submit well-prepared entries with clear, detailed technical data to support robust evaluation and ensure credible outcomes.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable solutions that address humanitarian and development challenges. The award continues to strengthen its standing as a leading international platform that inspires innovators, researchers, organisations and companies to develop pioneering approaches for providing clean and safe water, particularly to communities most in need, by leveraging clean energy and emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE.

“The fifth cycle holds particular significance amid the global shift towards smart and digital solutions capable of driving transformative change in the water sector, whether through improving operational efficiency, enhancing predictive monitoring or developing more sustainable and scalable solutions,” added Al Tayer.

Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE, emphasised the importance of submitting comprehensive technical information as part of the application. , This includes details on operational conditions, technologies employed, maintenance requirements, energy sources, water quality indicators and the number of beneficiaries. He stressed that applications should be supported by documented evidence and measurable results, such as field images, pilot results, case studies, performance data, videos and

independent verification where available. Such information is essential to demonstrating the effectiveness, credibility, and tangible impact of the proposed solutions.

The fifth cycle places particular emphasis on solutions driven by digital transformation and advanced technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance predictive monitoring, optimise operations and improve performance across the water sector. The award also encourages participants to demonstrate how emerging technologies can maximise the effectiveness, scalability and long-term sustainability of their solutions.

Applicants must show how renewable energy is integrated into their solutions and provide environmental assessments across key stages such as water production, desalination, purification and management. Financial viability must be demonstrated through life-cycle cost analysis, including operating costs, payback and return on investment. Submissions should also address adaptability to local conditions and potential for future expansion and replication.

The award offers a total prize pool of US$1 million across four main categories. These include the Innovative Projects Award, comprising the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award, with a total value of US$540,000; the Innovative Research and Development Award, valued at US$400,000 and divided equally between national and international institutions; the Innovative Individual Award, comprising the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award, valued at US$40,000; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award, valued at US$20,000.