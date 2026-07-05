Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to nearly 3,000

CARACAS, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the two devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to nearly 3,000, with more than 16,592 people injured.

According to the latest figures released by Venezuela's Ministry of Communication, more than 16,000 people have been left homeless, while over 856 buildings have been damaged.

International search and rescue teams involved in relief operations are preparing to leave Venezuela as hopes of finding more survivors continue to diminish significantly.