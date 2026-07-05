SGMB to launch 8th edition of 'Ithmar' media training programme

SHARJAH, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) will launch the eighth edition of its “Ithmar” media training programme tomorrow, Monday.

Organised by the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), the month-long programme will bring together students aged 10 to 17 through a series of interactive workshops combining theoretical and practical training in media and digital content creation.

This year's edition focuses on short-form video production, reflecting the growing role of digital platforms in sharing information and knowledge.

Practical learning forms an integral part of the programme. Participants will collaborate with a number of government entities across Sharjah to produce short videos on topics related to their work, giving them the opportunity to apply what they learn while gaining a better understanding of the role these organisations play in the community.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, said, “Ithmar” continues to offer young people opportunities to develop their media skills and express their ideas through responsible and informed communication.

He noted that this year's edition reflects the rapid pace of change in media and digital content through its emphasis on short-form video, which has become one of the most influential forms of communication among younger generations."

Allay said the programme's practical component gives students the opportunity to work with government entities and explore issues related to society and the future while turning what they learn into accessible digital content that helps promote knowledge and awareness.

He added that investing in students' media skills means investing in a generation that can understand and produce media while engaging with digital platforms responsibly.

He emphasised that the programme also helps students build confidence and develop a greater understanding of the communities they live in and the institutions that serve them, in line with Sharjah's vision for knowledge and human development.

The first week of the programme, running from 6th to 9th July 2026, will feature four workshops led by media professionals at venues across Sharjah.

The training will begin with a workshop on "News Reporting" at Gallery X in Al Majaz Amphitheatre, followed by a workshop on "Creating Digital Content for Social Media" at the Rain Room.

Participants will then attend "Photography and Visual Storytelling" at the Photography Gallery before concluding the week with "Capturing Attention: From Simple Ideas to Engaging Content with AI" at Al Majaz Studio.

Together, the workshops will prepare participants for the programme's practical phase.

This programme takes participants through every stage of content production, from developing ideas and writing scripts to filming, editing and producing digital content. It also helps participants build confidence, strengthen their communication skills and work effectively as part of a team while encouraging the effective use of digital media.

The new edition will also include selected graduates from previous editions of “Ithmar” who have shown a strong interest in short-form video production, allowing them to further develop their skills through advanced practical training.