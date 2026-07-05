Dubai Police organise fourth Community Engagement Forum

DUBAI, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by Jebel Ali Police Station, organised the fourth Community Engagement Forum under the "Your Voice is Heard" initiative, bringing together citizens, residents and strategic partners to strengthen direct communication and gather feedback to enhance policing and community services.

Held at the Millennium Hotel in Dubai Investments Park, the forum was attended by senior Dubai Police officers, representatives of places of worship from across the Jebel Ali area, corporate partners, residents and police personnel.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations, said the forum reflects Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening communication with strategic partners and local communities, listening to their views and identifying opportunities that support safety, security and community wellbeing.

He added that the forum also raises awareness of Dubai Police's smart services and specialised initiatives available through its digital platforms, making services more accessible to the public.

Colonel Jamal Ibrahim, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, said the forums provide an effective channel for communication between government entities and the community, noting that Dubai Police's role extends beyond policing to supporting coordination with government partners to improve quality of life.

He said the "Your Voice is Heard" initiative provides a platform for gathering public feedback, raising awareness of Dubai Police services, strengthening communication and supporting continuous service improvement in line with international best practices.

The forum featured presentations on Dubai Police initiatives that promote community engagement, as well as an overview of community and security services available through police stations, the official website and the smart application.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi and Colonel Jamal Ibrahim also held an interactive discussion with attendees, who shared suggestions and praised Dubai Police's efforts to strengthen community engagement and improve access to high-quality services.

The forum concluded with the recognition of Jebel Ali Police Station's partners and participants in appreciation of their continued cooperation and contributions to future joint initiatives.