Wildfires in southern France consume nearly 1,000 hectares of forest

PARIS, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Wildfires burning in the Trévillach area of the Pyrénées-Orientales department in southern France have consumed nearly 1,000 hectares of forest amid weather conditions favourable to the spread of the flames.

The local authorities said in a statement that the fires, which broke out overnight in rugged mountainous terrain, had eased in intensity, while firefighting teams, supported by water-bombing aircraft, continued efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The authorities added that no evacuation orders had been issued so far, but several roads in the area had been closed. Residents were urged to avoid the vicinity of the fire and follow official instructions to facilitate the work of emergency response teams.