Yas Mall hosts parade honouring Frontline Heroes, promoting national unity

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Mall yesterday hosted a national community initiative under the theme “Proud of the UAE - Frontline Heroes Parade”, celebrating frontline heroes who embodied the highest values of sacrifice and dedication in serving the nation.

The event was held with the participation of the Ministry of Defence, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, and the Frontline Heroes Office.

The Frontline Heroes Office, which coordinated the event, said the initiative aims to honour frontline heroes in the United Arab Emirates, strengthen community engagement with them, and reinforce the values of loyalty, belonging, and national responsibility. It also seeks to provide a distinctive and memorable interactive experience for visitors to Yas Mall and their families.

The event featured the “Frontline Heroes Parade”, which reflected the spirit of unity and solidarity among members of the community and national institutions. It highlighted the pivotal role played by frontline heroes in protecting society and safeguarding public safety, reflecting the UAE’s approach to recognising dedicated service and honouring those who contribute to the nation.

The Frontline Heroes Office affirmed that the event came as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships between national institutions and the community, and to promote a culture of loyalty and gratitude toward those who have made exceptional efforts in serving the nation. It also contributed to raising awareness of the values of giving and teamwork among different segments of society.

The “Proud of the UAE” initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of reinforcing the values of community solidarity and pride in national identity. It also affirms that honouring frontline heroes is a well-deserved recognition of their efforts and sacrifices, and a message of appreciation expressing the gratitude of the UAE community to everyone who has contributed to protecting the nation and serving its people.