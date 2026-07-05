UAE Trade Days expands economic partnerships across South America in five-country tour

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE economic delegation led by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, concluded an eight-day tour spanning five South American countries - from Panama to Guyana - as part of ‘UAE Trade Days’. The visit embodied the UAE’s commitment to expanding its network of international economic partnerships, deepening trade and investment cooperation with South American countries, empowering the private sector, and consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and investment.

The tour covered the Republic of Panama, the Republic of Paraguay, Argentina, the Republic of Chile and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, with a delegation comprising representatives of government agencies and Emirati companies from key sectors including technology, renewable energy, agriculture, food industries, logistics, transport, mining, financial services and security solutions.

The tour included meetings with heads of state, senior officials and economic decision-makers, as well as business forums and bilateral meetings between UAE and local private sector representatives in all five countries, aimed at exploring new trade and investment opportunities, strengthening economic partnerships, and opening new avenues for public-private sector cooperation.

The tour reflects the UAE’s focus on expanding its economic presence in South America - one of the world’s most promising economic regions, endowed with strategic natural resources and strong potential across agriculture, energy, minerals and infrastructure, as well as a growing role in global supply chains.

The delegation’s discussions focused on boosting non-oil trade and mutual investment, expanding cooperation in future-oriented economic sectors, and supporting Emirati companies looking to enter Latin American markets and capitalise on the investment opportunities these economies offer.

The UAE also participated in the Mercosur Summit, hosted in Asunción, Paraguay, attended by leaders and heads of government of member states and partner countries - a step that reflects the UAE’s keenness to deepen its engagement with regional economic blocs. The UAE continues to advance its partnership with the Mercosur countries and explore opportunities to strengthen trade and investment cooperation; non-oil bilateral trade between the two sides reached US$6.2 billion in 2025, with investments and joint projects generating added value across Mercosur economies.

Al Zeyoudi said that the country continues to consolidate its economic presence on the global stage by expanding its network of trade and investment partnerships and enabling the private sector to access promising markets - reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and investment.

He added that the five-country South America tour reflected the strength of the UAE’s growing economic ties with the region and helped identify new opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors, creating pathways for the UAE private sector to expand, contribute to sustainable development, and drive shared economic growth.

He noted that the growing momentum in UAE–South America economic relations is underpinned by a shared vision of building long-term partnerships and an expanding network of economic and trade agreements that enhance trade and investment flows and serve mutual interests.

Al Zeyoudi stressed that the outcomes of the tour mark a further step in expanding the UAE’s network of trading partners and reinforcing its position as a global gateway for trade and investment, in line with the country’s goals of building a more competitive, open and sustainable economy.

Business and government counterparts across the five countries welcomed the UAE economic delegation warmly, stressing that the visit reflects the UAE’s standing as a trusted and reliable economic partner and its role in connecting global markets and facilitating trade and investment flows across continents.

The tour aligns with the UAE’s goals of doubling the volume of its non-oil foreign trade, expanding the global footprint of its national companies, and strengthening the contribution of foreign trade to sustainable economic growth - consolidating the country’s position as a major gateway for trade and investment between East and West.

The outcomes of the tour are expected to catalyse new partnerships, expand economic cooperation with South American countries, and open further horizons for the UAE private sector to tap into promising investment opportunities, in support of the UAE’s vision of building a more competitive and globally integrated economy.