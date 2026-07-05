Arab League Secretary-General stresses joint responsibility to advance regional cooperation efforts

CAIRO, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that advancing the Arab League and repositioning it strategically are a collective responsibility based on full partnership between the General Secretariat and member states.

He stressed the importance of adopting a practical approach based on setting priorities, establishing actionable steps, and continuously following up on work outcomes.

This came during a meeting Fahmy held today with permanent representatives to the Arab League, during which he outlined his vision for the next phase and the priorities of the General Secretariat’s work to develop the League’s performance and strengthen the system of joint Arab action.

Fahmy said he briefed the permanent representatives on the content of the address he sent to Arab foreign ministers on the occasion of assuming his duties.

He also reviewed the priorities of the next phase and his vision for developing the Arab League’s performance, along with a number of proposals aimed at improving the institutional efficiency of the General Secretariat in a way that enhances its ability to carry out its duties and keep pace with the requirements of the current phase.

He affirmed that the success of these efforts requires continued support from member states and fulfilment of their obligations toward the League.