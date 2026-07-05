UAE President, VPs congratulate Peru's President-elect on election victory

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi on her victory in the presidential election as President of the Republic of Peru.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory cables to President-elect Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi.