Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 attracts strong visitor turnout with massive discounts, 700 valuable prizes

SHARJAH, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions has recorded high visitor turnout since its launch on 1st July across the emirate's regions and cities.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the retail campaign is generating significant consumer interest in its promotional offers which form part of Sharjah’s summer season running until 15th September 2026.

The campaign is supported through strategic collaboration with government entities, private sector institutions, and key strategic partners. It features large-scale discounts and exclusive promotions on a variety of products from top local and international brands across Sharjah’s shopping malls, retail centres, and commercial outlets.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 programme is delivered in partnership with more than 55 public and private sector partners, offering over 60 curated tourism packages and experiences tailored to diverse visitor segments and interests. It also offers shoppers and visitors the opportunity to win more than 700 prizes throughout the campaign’s period.

This year's edition features broad participation from hotel establishments, major shopping malls, retail outlets, and tourism and entertainment destinations across the emirate, as part of Sharjah’s summer season running for a record 114 consecutive days for the first time. Hospitality offers were launched early on 25 May, featuring competitive accommodation and hospitality discounts, followed by the extensive retail promotions and exclusive shopping offers currently driving consumer activity across the emirate.

The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions offer a lineup of exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a variety of products, including fashion, fragrances, accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishings, and other retail categories. The programme also encompasses special promotional offers from restaurants, cafes, and hotels at competitive rates.

To further support the retail sector, participating businesses benefit from the streamlined issuance of preferential and competitively priced promotional permits, valid for three consecutive months, enabling retailers to expand marketing campaigns, stimulate consumer spending, and contribute to stronger economic activity across the emirate.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said the 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions forms part of SCTDA’s efforts to deliver, in partnership with key stakeholders, an integrated summer tourism season that showcases the emirate’s diverse leisure and tourism assets while strengthening its competitiveness as a leading destination for families and international visitors.

He explained that the programme has been carefully curated to leverage Sharjah’s unique blend of urban, coastal, and desert attractions, complemented by a comprehensive portfolio of events, experiences, and promotional offers designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of age groups and visitor segments.

Al Midfa noted that SCTDA continues to elevate the visitor experience by integrating digital solutions and smart technologies, including the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application with augmented reality (AR) features and electronic prize draws, creating a more engaging and interactive shopping and tourism experience.

He added that extending Sharjah Summer Promotions through mid-September, following the early launch of hospitality promotions and hotel packages, reflects SCTDA’s strategic vision of sustaining tourism and economic activity throughout the summer. Launched in collaboration with public and private sector partners, the campaign is designed to strengthen Sharjah’s appeal as a tourism destination and support the sustainable growth of its tourism sector.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that SCCI prioritised the sustainable growth of the retail sector this year by introducing practical business support initiatives aimed at strengthening commercial activity. These include flexible, season-long promotional permit procedures that enable retailers to deliver stronger consumer offers throughout the summer.

He indicated that these measures directly stimulate retail sales across Sharjah’s markets and shopping centres, while giving small and medium-sized enterprises greater opportunities to expand their customer base and strengthen their competitive position during the peak summer trading period

“Sharjah Summer Promotions also contributes to increased tourism spending, supports local market activity, and enhances the competitiveness of Sharjah’s trade and retail sectors, underscoring SCCI’s commitment to empowering the business community and advancing Sharjah’s long-term economic diversification strategy,” Al-Awadi added.

This year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions features 700 valuable prizes to be distributed through five major digital prize draws, commencing on 18 July.

The promotional campaign is designed to deliver an exceptional summer season that reinforces the Emirate of Sharjah’s position as a leading family-friendly destination at the local, regional, and international levels. The programme combines entertainment, shopping, and tourism experiences through the participation of leading shopping malls, retail outlets, hotels, and tourism and leisure destinations across the emirate.