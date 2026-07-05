APC discusses family role in making safe environment for children

SHARJAH, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah will host the fourth session of the fourth term of the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) on July 18.

The session will focus on issues related to children’s reality and future. The topic is "The Role of the Family in Building a Safe Environment for the Child."

The APC members will discuss positive family practices that protect childhood. They will also look at current challenges to family stability. Additionally, they will present effective proposals and recommendations to strengthen the partnership between families and educational and community institutions. The goal is to create a nurturing and stimulating environment where Arab children can live safely and with dignity. This approach also supports their overall development, free from any form of violence or neglect.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, affirmed that the choice of the topic of this session stems from the firm belief that the family is the first building block and the basic pillar in the system of protecting childhood and building the character of the future leaders of the Arab nation.

He explained that the security provided by the family is not just material protection but a psychological and social incubator that helps shape the child’s awareness and ability to be creative and to give.