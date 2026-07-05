UAE allocates US$30 million for emergency humanitarian response in El Obeid, calls for civilian protection, safe humanitarian aid access in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has announced an emergency humanitarian response worth US$30 million to support civilians affected by the deteriorating situation in El Obeid, North Kordofan, Sudan.

The assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency, reflecting the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach and its continued commitment to supporting the brotherly Sudanese people.

The response comes amid the serious deterioration of humanitarian conditions in El Obeid and surrounding areas, where civilians and displaced persons face mounting urgent needs for food security, healthcare, safe drinking water and shelter.

The UAE stressed the need for an immediate and coordinated humanitarian response to ensure that life-saving assistance reaches those in need, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

The UAE also reaffirmed that protecting civilians in El Obeid and across Sudan must remain an urgent priority for the international community, stressing the importance of all parties to the conflict complying with international humanitarian law, avoiding escalation in populated areas, and ensuring the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said this urgent response reflects the UAE leadership's steadfast belief that people remain at the heart of the UAE's humanitarian efforts. At this critical stage, he added, the focus must remain on protecting civilians, enabling safe humanitarian corridors, and responding to the urgent needs of displaced people and the most vulnerable groups, particularly the sick, children, the elderly and women.

He added that the UAE will continue to stand by the brotherly Sudanese people and work with humanitarian and international partners to alleviate civilian suffering, strengthen the humanitarian response, and help prevent further deterioration on the ground. He noted that the UAE also stresses the importance of ensuring that the suffering of civilians is not politicised and that international efforts remain focused on saving lives and supporting accountability for violations through independent, professional and impartial mechanisms.

He further stated that the UAE has provided approximately US$800 million in assistance to Sudan since the outbreak of the crisis, underscoring the country's unwavering commitment to supporting the brotherly Sudanese people, backing the international humanitarian response, and assisting refugees, displaced persons and the communities most affected by the conflict.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the humanitarian assistance forms part of the UAE's pledges to support humanitarian response plans in cooperation with the United Nations and its partners, helping provide food, healthcare, shelter and support for refugees, displaced persons and the most vulnerable groups.

The support will be delivered in cooperation with the United Nations and its partners, contributing to the provision of food, healthcare, shelter and assistance to the most vulnerable communities both inside Sudan and in neighbouring countries.

The UAE reiterated that there is no military solution to the crisis in Sudan and stressed that the priority must be to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian access, halt the escalation, and support a Sudanese civilian-led political process that leads to lasting peace, preserves Sudan's unity and stability, and fulfils the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security, prosperity and a dignified life.