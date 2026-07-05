Dubai Municipality celebrates graduation of Future Leaders Youth Programme cohort

DUBAI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality celebrated the graduation of a new cohort from its Future Leaders Youth Programme, one of its flagship strategic initiatives aimed at developing and empowering second- and third-tier leaders, strengthening their readiness to lead institutional transformation and contribute to Dubai’s future ambitions, in line with the emirate’s vision to build globally leading government institutions.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, alongside senior leaders from across Dubai Municipality’s sectors and agencies.

Delivered over six months, the programme combined specialised learning with practical application, focusing on key leadership competencies including leadership and influence, high-performing teams, strategic communication, project management, systems thinking, crisis management and decision-making, innovation, and institutional transformation.

The programme forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to investing in human capital as a cornerstone of institutional excellence and sustainable performance. It aims to develop future-ready leaders capable of navigating rapid change, anticipating emerging opportunities, and enhancing government performance in support of Dubai’s quality of life and global competitiveness.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Investing in national leadership development is essential to sustaining institutional excellence and ensuring that government entities remain ready for the future. The Future Leaders Youth Programme reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing leaders with the vision, capabilities, and confidence to drive transformation, create meaningful impact, and turn challenges into opportunities that support Dubai’s continued global leadership.”

He added: “Today, we proudly celebrate a distinguished group of emerging leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, ambition, and readiness throughout the programme. Their development reinforces institutional continuity and supports Dubai Municipality’s ability to deliver proactive, innovative, and high-quality services that contribute to the emirate’s future aspirations.”

Seyed Ismail Al Hashimi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Future Leaders Youth Programme reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to building a sustainable leadership pipeline by developing capabilities, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and aligning leadership development with operational priorities.

The programme was designed to combine academic learning with practical application, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience that strengthens performance, enhances team effectiveness, and equips them to lead institutional initiatives with confidence and impact.”

He added: “We remain committed to developing high-quality programmes that prepare leaders to adapt to change, respond to future requirements, and sustain institutional excellence across Dubai Municipality.”

The programme distinguished itself through an integrated learning model that combined academic knowledge with practical application, delivered through interactive workshops, collaborative discussions, and experiential learning. This approach helped participants strengthen their leadership capabilities while supporting the continuity of institutional excellence.

Participants also designed and developed practical development projects addressing real organisational challenges, enabling them to apply leadership concepts to enhance services, improve institutional performance, and generate added value in support of Dubai Municipality’s strategic objectives.

The programme reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to embedding a culture of continuous learning and leadership development, helping build a more agile, innovative, and future-ready organisation capable of delivering proactive and sustainable services that enhance quality of life and support Dubai’s comprehensive development agenda.