India to host BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies meeting on 6–7 July 2026

NEW DELHI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- India will host BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting on 6–7 July 2026 in Guwahati, Assam.

The meeting will bring together the Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies and senior officials from BRICS member countries to strengthen institutional continuity and foster deeper operational cooperation among grouping drug control agencies.

The meeting will focus on three key priority areas:

I. Combating Synthetic Drugs and Precursor Diversion.

II. Strengthening Intelligence Sharing and Operational Coordination.

III. Capacity Building and Institutional Cooperation.

During the two-day meeting, the member nations will deliberate on the drug situation in their respective countries and participate in 06 thematic sessions based on pressing and emerging global challenges. These sessions will focus on the following topics:

I. Leveraging Digital Technology for Real-Time Drug Interdiction.

II. Neutralizing Drug Trafficking over Darknet.

III. Tackling Emerging New Psychoactive Substances (NPS).

IV. Reinforcing Global Supply Chains against Precursor Diversion and Chemical

Leakage.

V. Special Initiatives for Drug Demand Reduction and Related Measures.

VI. Strengthening Institutional Mechanisms.

The meeting will culminate with the adoption of a Joint Declaration.

India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".