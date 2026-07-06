Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination highlights family's role in rehabilitation, empowerment

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has reaffirmed the central role of families in the rehabilitation and empowerment of People of Determination, saying parents and guardians are key partners in helping beneficiaries achieve their full potential and integrate into society.

The organisation made the remarks during the "Because They Deserve the Best" forum, organised by its Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department and attended by parents and families of beneficiaries. The event aimed to strengthen engagement with families and involve them in the development of educational and rehabilitation programmes.

The forum brought together parents, teachers, trainers and specialists to discuss beneficiaries' educational and rehabilitation plans, exchange experiences and review best practices that support independence and improve quality of life.

A survey conducted after the event showed overall parent satisfaction of 98 percent, while all respondents said the forum strengthened their role as partners in their children's educational and rehabilitation journey.

According to the survey, 99 percent of parents said direct meetings with teachers and trainers improved their understanding of their children's progress and needs, while 97 percent said the accompanying activities provided a positive experience for students and their families.

The forum also featured presentations highlighting the programmes and services of the Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department, in addition to one-on-one meetings between families and teachers and trainers to review beneficiaries’ individual plans and levels of progress.

Social and recreational activities were also organised to strengthen communication between the Authority and families and foster a positive environment that supports the success of the rehabilitation journey.

Mohammed Salem Al Shabibi, Director of the Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department, said the organisation's educational and rehabilitation achievements were built on close cooperation with families.

He said involving parents throughout the rehabilitation process was essential to the success and sustainability of the programmes.

He said, "The family is the first environment in which confidence is built, talents are discovered, and success stories are created. From this perspective, we at Zayed Authority for People of Determination are committed to establishing a sustainable partnership with parents based on dialogue, communication, and the exchange of experiences. This enhances the effectiveness of our educational and rehabilitation programmes and enables our sons and daughters of determination to achieve their full potential and actively participate in society."

He added that families were not simply recipients of services but active partners in planning, monitoring and evaluating programmes, with their feedback helping to improve services and outcomes for beneficiaries.

The forum forms part of the organisation's efforts to strengthen partnerships with families, expand communication channels and support the UAE's broader goal of empowering People of Determination and enhancing their quality of life.