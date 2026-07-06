'TRENDS Observatory' explores cooperation with GLIDE

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Observatory for the Study of Social Phenomena, affiliated with TRENDS Group, held a coordination meeting with Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), to strengthen academic and research partnerships aimed at understanding and addressing contemporary societal challenges.

The meeting explored prospects for cooperation and ways to advance social studies by leveraging rigorous academic research to analyse the critical intersections between public health and social phenomena.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint framework to organise a series of scientific events, seminars, and activities to promote knowledge exchange, broaden dialogue among experts and specialists, and develop innovative and effective solutions to priority societal challenges.

Professor Sultan Majed Al Ali, Director-General of the TRENDS Observatory for the Study of Social Phenomena, emphasised the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating, "Understanding social phenomena and their interconnected impact on public health is a fundamental pillar for anticipating the future and shaping successful preventive policies. Our cooperation with GLIDE reflects the importance of integrating social sciences with research, data, and surveys, confirming that such integration is the key to producing accurate and objective analyses that serve society."

Dr. Al Hosani highlighted the importance of scientific research, stating, "Our collaboration with the TRENDS Observatory is primarily aimed at deepening our understanding of the social determinants that influence public health. Linking academic research with societal realities strengthens health strategies and supports the development of preventive and sustainable solutions that safeguard the well-being of communities."