ADJD approves first batch of conciliators at Abu Dhabi Chamber Mediation Centre

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the first batch of conciliators at the Mediation Centre of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, following their being sworn in before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, enabling them to begin resolving commercial disputes.

The approval was issued pursuant to a decision by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the ADJD, approving conciliators for the Abu Dhabi Chamber Mediation Centre.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Counsellor Al Abri said that the launch of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Commercial Mediation Centre and the appointment of its first conciliators reflected the UAE leadership's vision of building a flexible and innovative judicial system that strengthens Abu Dhabi's economic competitiveness and provides a secure, stable and attractive investment environment for local and international businesses.

He said the activation of the conciliators' role complements the emirate's legislative and institutional development and follows the establishment of the specialised centre as a platform for providing flexible, amicable solutions to commercial disputes.

Al Abri noted that commercial mediation has become a fundamental pillar of the modern judicial system, providing a fast, effective and reliable mechanism for resolving disputes amicably through alternative dispute resolution methods, thereby strengthening investor confidence while saving time and effort for parties to contractual relationships.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's commitment to providing full support to the Mediation Centre, which operates under its supervision and oversight to ensure the highest standards of quality and accuracy.

Settlement agreements reached through the Centre are ratified by the supervising judge, enabling them to become enforceable in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Federal Civil Procedure Law.