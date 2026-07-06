National Campaign for Drug Enforcement promotes community cooperation to combat drug abuse

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Recovery from addiction marks one of the most important milestones for anyone who has fallen into that trap. It is a major, life-changing turning point toward reclaiming one’s life and building a more stable future, free from the grip of substance abuse and the heavy mental, physical and social toll it takes.

But as courageous and crucial as the decision to stop is, it does not mean an instant and irreversible escape to safety. True recovery requires ongoing support, patience and an unwavering resolve to ensure weakness does not creep back in and pull the recovering individual back into the cycle of addiction.

To achieve this goal, the UAE has placed great emphasis on supporting individuals recovering from drug addiction by establishing numerous physical and psychological treatment and rehabilitation units and programmes.

These initiatives aim to minimise the risk of relapse while guaranteeing absolute confidentiality of the individuals' personal data and information under the law. This safeguards them against social stigma, which could otherwise trigger a relapse.

Additionally, the UAE provides comprehensive follow-up and aftercare programmes that include social and professional reintegration plans, by monitoring the recovering individual’s progress and offering the necessary mental and social support to prevent a relapse.

Preventive support services are also in place to provide early counselling and guidance for both recovering individuals and their families. On the other hand, the law exempts substance users from criminal prosecution if they voluntarily seek treatment on their own, or if a relative requests it on their behalf, before being apprehended.

Rehabilitation centres are dedicated to designing specialised relapse prevention programmes that provide holistic physical, psychological, social and spiritual support. A primary focus is ensuring that recovering individuals gain the awareness needed for personal development and change, in addition to developing practical, meaningful relationships with the external world.

In line with these efforts, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’.

The campaign is part of the UAE’s comprehensive strategic vision to protect society and safeguard its national achievements. It stems from the profound belief that combating drugs is not the responsibility of a single entity, but rather a shared national and civic duty that requires public awareness, solidarity and collaboration.

Despite the fear and anxiety of reverting to drugs after starting on a path of recovery, a relapse does not necessarily mean failure or that all previous efforts have been wasted. Even those who have quit may experience an isolated setback due to the psychological, social or emotional pressures that often surface during the early stages of recovery.

It is natural to face moments of weakness or sadness, and certain situations can trigger past memories, tempting an individual to seek the quick escape from pain they became accustomed to during active addiction.

This is why it is crucial to emphasise that true recovery goes beyond just abstaining from drugs; it requires learning new skills to cope with emotions and daily challenges in a healthy and balanced way.

A recovering individual must constantly remind themselves of the core reasons behind their brave decision to change. They should focus on the immense rewards of recovery, such as restoring warmth in family relationships, regaining self-confidence and reclaiming the ability to achieve personal goals. At the same time, they must remain certain that every single day spent drug-free is a new victory that proves their willpower, resolve and courage to overcome the challenge.

Routine screening is one of the most effective safety measures protecting recovering individuals from falling back into the trap of addiction. While it may seem strict from a legal and procedural standpoint, it keeps the individual within the circle of trust extended to them by society.

Rather than acting as a tool for surveillance or punishment, routine screening serves as a means of continuous support and follow-up. It gives individuals a reliable way to verify their progress, stay on the right track and reinforce their sense of responsibility toward their own future. Ultimately, a consistent track record of clean results provides a massive boost of confidence and pride in their accomplishment.

In addition, experts in treatment and rehabilitation programmes emphasise the importance of occupying free time with meaningful and productive activities. Encouraging recovering individuals to participate in community initiatives, social visits and sports clubs helps foster a more positive and optimistic outlook on life.

World Health Organisation (WHO) studies indicate that integrating recovering individuals into sports clubs and community activities, and keeping their free time structured, reduces the risk of relapse by up to 35 percent compared to those who suffer from social isolation or idleness.

Furthermore, it is essential for those close to the individual to provide a supportive environment and help them cultivate new habits that enable them to become well-adjusted members of society.

Families are encouraged to actively provide the necessary supervision while offering care and support, and fostering open dialogue built on trust and understanding. This support can take the form of engaging together in sports and community activities, encouraging them to read and learn and adopting positive habits that empower them to seriously focus on rebuilding their lives within a warm and caring family environment.

Ultimately, this approach helps the individual to emerge from the recovery phase ready to stay drug-free, fully prepared - both psychologically and physically - to begin a new life.