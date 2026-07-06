Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SEDD

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The Emiri Decree stipulates that the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Economic Development Department shall be adopted, while the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) shall issue decisions approving the department’s detailed organisational structure, as well as the resolutions necessary to implement the decree.

This includes approving the job descriptions outlining the responsibilities of the department’s organisational units in line with their mandates, and creating, merging or abolishing any organisational units reporting to the departments listed within the general organisational structure.