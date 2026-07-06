DCT Abu Dhabi announces dates, theme for Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has officially announced the dates and theme for the second edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial (PAAD). The opening in Al Ain will take place on 23rd October 2026, followed by the opening in Abu Dhabi on 15th November 2026, collectively transforming public spaces across both locations into active sites of artistic expression and community engagement.

Under the artistic direction of Elvira Dyangani Ose, former Director of the MACBA (Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona), the second edition is structured around the theme “Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place”. Drawing on Dyangani Ose’s extensive expertise in community-engaged public space, the Biennial approaches the concept of ‘home’ as an evolving, collective, and plural condition rather than a static geographic site.

Through distributed commissions, research-led practices and public encounters, the exhibition prioritises sustained engagement, inviting audiences to interact with art in their everyday spaces.

This approach builds on the success of the inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, Public Matter (2024–25), which presented several site-specific commissions by artists from the UAE and around the world.

This edition continues the Biennial's commitment to creating meaningful connections between artists, communities, and place. Several works from the first edition have since been acquired or retained as long-term installations, contributing to the emirate's growing public art collection.

The upcoming Biennial will champion public art not only as an aesthetic intervention, but as a civic practice that encourages participation, interpretation, and collective authorship, fostering a shared sense of place while reflecting the layered realities of Abu Dhabi’s urban landscapes and material culture.

Public Art Abu Dhabi transforms the emirate’s landscapes into platforms for cultural expression, dialogue, and exchange. Reflecting DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to protecting, preserving, promoting and advancing cultural heritage, the initiative contributes to a lasting public realm that celebrates collective memory while supporting a forward-looking creative legacy.